TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $172,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $648.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $408.53 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

