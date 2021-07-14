J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
JAX stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. J. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.
J. Alexander’s Company Profile
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
