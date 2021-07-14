J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JAX stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. J. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J. Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. Alexander’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in J. Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

