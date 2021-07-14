Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

