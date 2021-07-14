Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OZK stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

