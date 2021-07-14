Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 498,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

