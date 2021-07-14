Profund Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 140.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 499.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist raised their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.