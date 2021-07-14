Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

