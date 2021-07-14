MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

