Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

HE stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

