Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.70. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

