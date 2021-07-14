MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $372,708.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

