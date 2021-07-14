Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

