Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,955 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

