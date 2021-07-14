Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $2,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

