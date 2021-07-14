Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 429.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

