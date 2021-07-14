Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of U.S. Silica worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.