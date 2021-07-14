-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.41). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.08 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

