David Randall Winn Sells 3,250,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.