Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 5,882,353 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NYSE:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NYSE:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DNUT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.