Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

