DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 973,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of XPOA stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

