Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 486,111 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

