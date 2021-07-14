Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK) Director Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00.

TALK stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace Inc is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc, formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

