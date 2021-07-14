Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK) Director Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00.
TALK stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.45.
Talkspace Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.