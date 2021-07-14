Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Grows By 272.7%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

