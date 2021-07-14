Stephens Inc. AR Takes $506,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.