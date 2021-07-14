Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ENSG stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $340,238 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

