MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $140.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

