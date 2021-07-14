Stephens Inc. AR Sells 16,748 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

