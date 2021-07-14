International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.