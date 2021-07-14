Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TopBuild by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.48. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

