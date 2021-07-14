Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,225 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.