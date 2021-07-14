2,300 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.32.

NYSE CMI opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.07 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.