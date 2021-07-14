Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,861 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Periphas Capital Partnering worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCPC opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Periphas Capital Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

