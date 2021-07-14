Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $903,000 Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 258,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNR. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.