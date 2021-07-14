Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 56,698 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

