Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

