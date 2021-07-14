Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $458,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

