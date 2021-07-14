Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.