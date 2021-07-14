Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

