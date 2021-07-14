HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

