HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $118,732.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,454 shares of company stock valued at $94,893,975 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

