HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.32% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BW. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $607.83 million, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

