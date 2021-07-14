HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 16,729 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.45 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

