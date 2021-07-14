Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 22,000,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00.

WOOF opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

