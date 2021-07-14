HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40. Insiders sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock worth $170,140,064 over the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

