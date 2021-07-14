Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.21 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

