Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

CTXS opened at $113.58 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,663 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.