Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Up 6.1%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

