iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.84

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:XT)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.