Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:COFS) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:COFS) insider Adom Greenland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,920.00.

NYSE COFS opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.